Three people were injured, one of them moderately, when a car collided with a separation fence in Nesher, near the city of Haifa, on Monday evening.
Paramedics evacuated the three victims to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
|
00:46
Reported
News BriefsTevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17
Three injured in accident near Haifa
