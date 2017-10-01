IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 12, 5777 , 10/01/17

Three injured in accident near Haifa

Three people were injured, one of them moderately, when a car collided with a separation fence in Nesher, near the city of Haifa, on Monday evening.

Paramedics evacuated the three victims to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.



