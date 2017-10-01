Iran to get natural uranium

Diplomats quoted by the Associated Press say Iran will receive 130 tons of natural uranium from Russia as compensation for exporting tons of reactor coolant. According to AP, the move has the Obama administration and five other world power's approval, and represents their strategy to prevent Tehran from abandoning the nuclear pact.

AP cites two "senior diplomats" who said the transfer will consist of 116 metric tons (nearly 130 tons) of natural uranium. UN Security Council approval is needed but a formality, considering five of those powers are permanent Security Council members, they said.