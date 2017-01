23:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv loses to Hapoel Eilat Maccabi Tel Aviv’s basketball team lost to Hapoel Eilat by a score of 94-86. The loss marks Maccabi’s first loss in the Premier League since Ainars Bagatskis took over as head coach.



► ◄ Last Briefs