22:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 'Deport terrorists families and continue to build' Read more



Minister Ofir Akunis tells Arutz Sheva that Israel must adopt harsher measures to deter terror attacks and the Palestinian Authority must be treated as an enemy for encouraging attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs