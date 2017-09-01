Progress in Treasury- teachers' union talks

Executive director Shai Babad of the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Education counterpart Michal Cohen, met Monday evening with counterpart Yapha Ben David of the Histadrut Hamorim Teachers Union to discussed issues raised by the union. The parties announced progress has been made on these issues and they will continue to meet as required.

Babad said after the meeting that "according to the mood and behavior of the parties at the meeting tonight, it seems that Histadrut Hamorim is demonstrating responsibility and it will be possible to reach a solution that will be good for the state, for the teachers and for the students of Israel."