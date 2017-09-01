Hundreds of kilos of food destroyed at J'm banquet hall

More than 350 kilograms of food were destroyed on Monday, following a raid by inspectors from the Health Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate's kashrut-fraud division on a Jerusalem banquet hall. The hall goes by the name of Gidi Yun, as well as Sahara, Teman and To'amin. In the past it was known as Leilot Casablanca. The hall claims to be kosher even though it was fined a number of months ago for false claims of kashrut.

Beyond the kashrut questions, the Health Ministry veterinarian found poultry and other meat whose sources were unknown. It was produced and stored in substandard sanitary conditions with no business or production permits and could endanger the public.