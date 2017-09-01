No ministers went to funerals for Sunday's victims

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has ordered a binding procedure for members of the cabinet ministers and their deputies to participate in the funerals of soldiers killed in action and acts of terrorism. This follows reports that the families of the victims in Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem expressed dissatisfaction that government representatives did not attend any of the funerals.

Initially the government secretariat said that the ministers did not have an obligation to go to the funerals of soldiers and every minister could act at his or her discretion, but the prime minister was angry to learn from the media that the ministers were not present at the funerals. Netanyahu did not go because of security considerations.

