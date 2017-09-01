20:41 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Court petition if PM does not leave communications post Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog has demanded that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vacate the post of communications minister. Herzog claims "Recent reports demonstrate that he has a definite interest and a direct connection to the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, distributed free with Israel's largest circulation." In contact with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Herzog said if Netanyahu is not removed from the post in 48 hours, the Zionist Union faction will petition the Supreme Court to remove him.



► ◄ Last Briefs