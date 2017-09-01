UN Secretary-General condemns Sunday's attack

(AFP) - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations condemned on Monday the fatal Jerusalem truck-ramming attack on a group of Israeli soldiers on Sunday, and said it should not stand in the way of efforts to renew peace talks.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres "condemns the terrorist attack by a Palestinian assailant." He added "Violence and terror will not bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- quite the opposite." He continued, "All those responsible for such acts must be brought to justice, condemned and disavowed. Their acts should not be allowed to deter from the need for a renewed commitment to dialogue."