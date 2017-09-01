Hamas slams Turkish condemnation of Sunday attack

Hamas has criticized Turkey for the condemnation it published following the Sunday's fatal truck attack in Jerusalem, according to Kol Yisrael government radio. Gaza spokesman Hazem Kassem told the organization's journal that the real terrorism is what "the occupation" does, as he put it, while the Palestinian people's resistance is a legitimate right enshrined in international law.

Senior Gaza figure Ahmad Bahr, called the family of the terrorist who carried out the attack and told relatives that the Palestinian people are proud of the heroic attack, as he put it, returning momentum to the intifada with the start of the current year.