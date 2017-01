The Knesset approved, Monday, a bill to make it illegal for owners of commercial complexes to require businesses to open on the Jewish Sabbath.

Chairman Yair Korahof the Merchants Association, a member of the Shabbat Equality Coalition called the bill's approval "another victory for small business owners over the wealthy but our struggle is not over." He added, "We will continue to fight until the Law on Hours of Work and Rest is enforced and the right of all of us to rest materializes."