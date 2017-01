18:57 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Golan classes as usual on Tuesday Classes in Golan Heights schools are scheduled to operate as normal on Tuesday. A large number of crews will survey the area to make sure the roads are safe. Classes in the northern Golan were stopped on Monday because of snow accumulations on the roads.



