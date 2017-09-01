Insecurity a 'catalyst' for French aliyah

(AFP) - Another 5,000 French Jews emigrated to Israel last year according to figures released by the Jewish Agency in France on Monday, continuing a trend that has seen tens of thousands quit the country after a series of attacks targeting the community. Daniel Benhaim, who heads the Israeli-backed group in France, said that insecurity had been a "catalyst" for many Jews who were already thinking of leaving.

A total of about 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006, according to figures seen by AFP. The French Jewish community is the biggest in Europe and is now thought to number around 500,000.