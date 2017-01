18:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 MK Hazan named deputy and acting coalition head Member of Knesset Oren Hazan (Likud) was appointed deputy and acting coalition chairman on Monday evening. Pledging to help Coalition Chairman David Bitan, Hazan added, I also want to dampen the enthusiasm of the opposition in view of the possibility of early elections and tell it that the coalition strong and powerful and it would be better if they [opposition members -ed] kept their suits for weddings."



