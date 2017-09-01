Erdan slams release of Jerusalem terrorist's sister

Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan has sharply criticized a court decision to release the sister of the terrorist who carried out Sunday's fatal truck attack in Jerusalem. The Likud lawmaker said, "This is a very bad decision by the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, which freed the sister of the terrorist who praised the Lord for the way her brother ended his life. It's just incredible that the judge did not see that as incitement and support of the criminal act that the terrorist committed."

Erdan added that "All this terror wave is based on the inspiration of terror and murder and the praise of murderers, and it's sad the judge does not understand this and undermines the fight."