Coalition Chairman David Bitan declared on Monday that the initiative to oust Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) from the parliament is being held up by waiting for the signatures of Knesset members from the Yesh Atid party.

Bitan said all of the coalition MKs except the Likud's Benny Begin support the initiative. Ghattas faces an indictment on allegations he smuggled cellular telephones to security prisoners and passed notes between prisons.