Shekel, dollar up - Euro down and pound dives

The official value of the shekel rose an average of .395 percent on Monday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list. The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.849, up .156 percent from Friday's rate.

The Euro declined .542 percent to 4.0521 shekels, while the pound was set at NIS 4.6845, down 1.572 percent. Analysts tied the dive to the possibility that the Bank of England could cut interest rates again. Despite a rebound during the holiday shopping period, the pound has been on a general downward trend that has seen it lose about eight percent since the vote to leave the European Union. The Euro fell seven percent between the vote and mid-December but has gained 1.5 percent since then.