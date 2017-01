16:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Lapid: 'Keyboard Heroes' couldn't wait to slam IDF Read more



Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid attacks critics of the Israel Defense Forces following the Armon Hanatziv carnage. ► ◄ Last Briefs