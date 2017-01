An eastern-Jerusalem terror group calling itself Ash-Shahid Bahaa Alyan Beit Al-Makdis Falesteen (Martyr Bahaa Alyan Palestine Temple) says it was behind Sunday's truck attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood Jerusalem that resulted in the murder of four soldiers and the wounding of 13 others.

Alyan was shot to death after murdering three Israelis on a bus in Armon Hanatziv in October of 2015.