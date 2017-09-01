Ministry: 28,000 licenses to use medical cannabis

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told the Knesset Health Committee meeting on medical cannabis on Monday,"Those who should receive cannabis, will receive the substance in a respectable way. No need to wait months and bicker about it. But we will also be strict in seeing to it that whoever does not have to receive it won't receive it."

Ministry Deputy Director General Arnon Afek reported that currently there are 27,797 licenses to use medical cannabis. He noted, "It has no parallel in any European country." Yuval Landschaft, who manages the ministry's medical cannabis unit, added, "Interest is growing and in the last year we have received 300 requests a day."