15:16 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Funeral of Yael Yekutiel under way The funeral for Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel, murdered in Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem, has begun at the Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv. Hundreds are taking part.



