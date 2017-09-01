Boiling water no longer needed in Tzafria

The Health Ministry announced, Monday afternoon, that it was no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption in Tzafria, near Ben-Gurion International Airport.
Testing shows water purity has returned to acceptable levels.
News BriefsTevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17
