  Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17

Boiling water no longer needed in Tzafria

The Health Ministry announced, Monday afternoon, that it was no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption in Tzafria, near Ben-Gurion International Airport.

Testing shows water purity has returned to acceptable levels.



