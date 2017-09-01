15:10 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Boiling water no longer needed in Tzafria The Health Ministry announced, Monday afternoon, that it was no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption in Tzafria, near Ben-Gurion International Airport. Testing shows water purity has returned to acceptable levels.



