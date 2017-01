14:53 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Judea and Samaria residents: You can't tax our shopping bags Read more



Yesha residents say controversial tax on shopping bags was never applied to towns beyond Green Line, cannot be enforced on them.