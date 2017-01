14:06 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Funeral of Shir Hajaj Hy"d taking place at Har Herzl The funeral of Lt. Shir Hajaj Hy"d of Maale Adumim, murdered yesterday in the terror attack in Armon Hanetziv in Jerusalem, is taking place at the Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.



