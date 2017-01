It has been cleared for publication that joint activity between the Shin Bet, Police and IDF led to the capture of a smuggling ring last month.

According to suspicions, the network smuggled hundreds of cameras from Judea and Samaria into Gaza for the use of Hamas members.

Today, the Magistrate's Court of Beer Sheva received an indictment against two Arab merchants involved in the smuggling - one from Judea and Samaria and one from Gaza.