12:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Family of terrorist sets up mourning tent again The family of the terrorist responsible for yesterday's attack in Armon Hanetziv again set up the mourning tent in honor of the terrorist, after the tent had been dismantled by security forces.



► ◄ Last Briefs