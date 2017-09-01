Police forces operating in Jabel Mukaber dismantled a tent near the house of the terrorist responsible for yesterday's attack.
The structure was intended as a tent of mourning for the terrorist.
|
11:13
Reported
News BriefsTevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17
Security forces dismantle mourning tent for terrorist
Police forces operating in Jabel Mukaber dismantled a tent near the house of the terrorist responsible for yesterday's attack.
The structure was intended as a tent of mourning for the terrorist.
Last Briefs