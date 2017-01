11:04 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Funeral procession of Erez Orbach Hy"d begins The funeral procession of Lt. Erez Orbach Hy"d (may G-d avenge his blood) who was murdered yesterday in the terror attack in Jerusalem has departed from the community of Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem and his heading towards the cemetery of Kfar Etzion nearby where he is to be buried.



