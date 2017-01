09:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Turkey kills 48 ISIS members in Syria According to Turkish armed forces, Turkish-led air and ground operations in Syria killed 48 ISIS members on Sunday while Turkish warplanes destroyed 23 buildings and shelters used by ISIS.



► ◄ Last Briefs