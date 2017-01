07:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17 'International community must unite against terror' Read more



Watch: ILTV speaks with Likud Knesset Member Sharren Haskel about the terror attack in Jerusalem and other recent events in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs