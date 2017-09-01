Female soldier seriously wounded in truck attack stable

Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced this morning that a certain degree of stabilization has fallen upon the condition of a female soldier wounded seriously in yesterday's truck ramming attack in the Armon Hanetziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

She is still in intensive care, on respirator and sedated.

4 soldiers who had been lightly wounded in the attack and brought to the hospital were released.

In addition, 30 of the soldiers had arrived at the hospital with trauma; they were treated at the special trauma victim's unit of the hospital and released.