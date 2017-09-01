Outgoing UN chief concerned about Iran supplying weapons to Hezbollah

Outgoing United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon expressed concern in a report to the Security Council that Iran may have violated an arms embargo by supplying weapons and missiles to Hezbollah, according to a confidential report seen by the Reuters news agency.

"In a televised speech broadcast by Al Manar TV on 24 June 2016, Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stated that the budget of Hezbollah, its salaries, expenses, weapons and missiles all came from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ban wrote in the report.

"I am very concerned by this statement, which suggests that transfers of arms and related materiel from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Hezbollah may have been undertaken contrary (to a Security Council resolution)," he added.