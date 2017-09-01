IsraelNationalNews.com
04:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 11, 5777 , 09/01/17

Trump accepts intelligence assessment on Russian hacking

President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the November presidential election, his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus acknowledged on Sunday.

Priebus, speaking on Fox News and quoted by Reuters, said Trump believed Russia was behind the intrusions into the Democratic Party organizations, though he did not clarify whether the president-elect agreed that the hacks were directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Last Briefs