Man shot dead in Sakhnin A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Doha soccer stadium in Sakhnin overnight Sunday. The victim was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident.



