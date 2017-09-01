Kahlon vows to eradicate gambling

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon responded on Sunday evening to the decision of the Supreme Court to allow the lottery’s slot machines to continue operating, a week after the government shut them down.

"I regret the decision of the Supreme Court. However, I have no doubt that we will be able to convince the judges that in a moral and ethical society there is no room for slot machines that are located in weak areas of Israeli society and which destroy families and lives of people. We will continue to fight with all our might to eradicate this phenomenon,” he said.