PM salutes those who shot the terrorist

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has updated his Facebook reaction to the truck attack in Jerusalem that took the lives of four soldiers on Sunday. In a post which includes pictures of the four, Netanyahu wrote, "I am mourning the loss of our four soldiers who were murdered today in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem. In the name of all the people of Israel, I offer my condolences to their families.

"I would also like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Additionally, I salute Eitan Rund and our soldiers who shot at the terrorist and prevented a greater disaster.

"May the memory of our soldiers be a blessing, and may they be rooted in our hearts forever."