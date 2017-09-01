PA pressure from Judea and Samaria sovereignty calls

The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ramallah has condemned what it calls the "imperialist calls" in Israel and is warning against their dangerous consequences on the possibility for peace and the establishment of an independent PA state alongside Israel. A ministry statement says that the right-wing circles calling to annex Area C in Judea and Samaria, including settlement blocs, primarily around Jerusalem, are creating a public debate in Israel, not about the end of "the occupation" but the consolidation and application of Israeli law "in Palestinian territories."

The ministry warns that realization of this scenario would finally put an end to any chance for the establishment of a viable PA state alongside Israel. The ministry claimed further that Israel is waging what it called a brutal war against Palesinians in Area C, as expressed in the demolition of houses and property, the expulsion of Palestinians from their lands and the stealing of "Palestinian land" for settlements.