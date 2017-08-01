18:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Jewish youth arrested in raid on Geulat Zion outpost A Jewish youth was arrested during a Sunday-evening raid on the Geulat Zion outpost in the Shilo bloc of Samarian Jewish communities. The Honenu legal-aid organization is providing assistance.



