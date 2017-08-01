IsraelNationalNews.com
18:48
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17

Jewish youth arrested in raid on Geulat Zion outpost

A Jewish youth was arrested during a Sunday-evening raid on the Geulat Zion outpost in the Shilo bloc of Samarian Jewish communities.

The Honenu legal-aid organization is providing assistance.



Last Briefs