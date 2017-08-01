A resident of the Israeli Arab city of Qalansuwa has been arrested, following an operation by police and Border Guards in which three weapons were seized in the man's home.
The weapons were described as "Carlo" submachine guns.
|
18:10
Reported
News Briefs
Qalansuwa: 3 weapons seized
