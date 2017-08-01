Ted Cruz condemns attack

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) reacted to Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem by saying, “Today we saw yet another horrific attack by a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem.

A statement by the former presidential candidate said, "The United States stands unshakably with our ally Israel, and with the Israeli Defense Forces soldiers who were the targets of this attack. IDF soldiers bravely defend the people of Israel, protect them and keep them safe. The terrorists targeting them are the enemies of peace, which can never be achieved while terror groups like Hamas incite violence and the destruction of Israel. Our prayers are with the IDF, and with the victims of this attack and their families.”