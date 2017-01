15:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Judge garnishes disability: Sleeps outside, eats tree fruit Read more



Ami has undergone several surgeries for cancer, divorced, and lost his job. Alimony he is forced to pay erases his disability pension.