14:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 'Breaking the Silence' bill unanimously passes comm. The bill advanced by Education Minister Naftali Bennet to forbid anti-IDF organizations in Israel and abroad from infiltrating the educational system passed unanimously in the Knesset Law Committee.



