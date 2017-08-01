News Briefs

IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17

'Breaking the Silence' bill unanimously passes comm.

The bill advanced by Education Minister Naftali Bennet to forbid anti-IDF organizations in Israel and abroad from infiltrating the educational system passed unanimously in the Knesset Law Committee.



