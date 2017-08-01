News Briefs

The bill advanced by Education Minister Naftali Bennet to forbid anti-IDF organizations in Israel and abroad from infiltrating the educational system passed unanimously in the Knesset Law Committee.
Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17
'Breaking the Silence' bill unanimously passes comm.
The bill advanced by Education Minister Naftali Bennet to forbid anti-IDF organizations in Israel and abroad from infiltrating the educational system passed unanimously in the Knesset Law Committee.
