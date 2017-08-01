7 arrests after protest against Azariya's conviction

AFP - Israeli police made seven arrests overnight following a protest against the manslaughter conviction of soldier Elor Azariya, police said on Sunday.



Those detained are accused of public order offences during a demonstration outside the Jerusalem residence of President Reuven Rivlin following a

reconciliation rally in Tel Aviv.



"During the night dozens of demonstrators arrived opposite the president's residence where they wanted to carry out an illegal protest in support of the

soldier Elor Azaria," a police statement said.



"Some of them blocked the road and refused to obey police instructions. Seven demonstrators were arrested for breach of public order," according to Police.