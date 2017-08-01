BDS fail: American scholars reject Israel boycott

The U.S. Modern Language Association on Saturday rejected a resolution calling for an academic boycott of Israel, Haaretz reports.
113 members of the delegate assembly voted against the resolution, with 79 voting in favor.
