IsraelNationalNews.com
05:29
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17

BDS fail: American scholars reject Israel boycott

The U.S. Modern Language Association on Saturday rejected a resolution calling for an academic boycott of Israel, Haaretz reports. 

113 members of the delegate assembly voted against the resolution, with 79 voting in favor.



Last Briefs