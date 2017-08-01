Netanyahu: We won't support bodies that act against us

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night addressed Israel’s decision to suspend a significant portion of its annual contributions to the United Nations for 2017, in response to the approval of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemned Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

“Yesterday we officially announced to the United Nations that we will be cutting our annual contribution to the UN by six million dollars. Israel will not support bodies that are acting against it as a result of UN sponsorship,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.