Federal prosecutors in the United States on Saturday filed charges against 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, suspected of carrying out Friday’s shooting attack at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, in which five people were killed and eight wounded, reports The Associated Press.

A criminal complaint filed by the Miami U.S. attorney's office accuses Santiago of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death.

The punishment is execution or any prison sentence up to life, according to AP.