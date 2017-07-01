17:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17 Tevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17 Trump blames election hacks on 'negligent Democrats' US President-elect Donald Trump responded to intelligence reports claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin had hacked the US elections in November by saying the hacks were caused by "gross negligence" on the part of the Democrats.







