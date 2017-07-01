IsraelNationalNews.com
17:39
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17

Florida shooter is US Army veteran

The shooter who killed five and injured eight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Santiago served in the US Army and held a gun license.



Tags:Shooting Attack, Florida


Related Stories
Last Briefs