The shooter who killed five and injured eight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Santiago served in the US Army and held a gun license.
Tags:Shooting Attack, Florida
17:39
Reported
News BriefsTevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17
Florida shooter is US Army veteran
