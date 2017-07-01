17:39 Reported News Briefs Tevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17 Tevet 9, 5777 , 07/01/17 Florida shooter is US Army veteran The shooter who killed five and injured eight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. Santiago served in the US Army and held a gun license.







