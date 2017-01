Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump against moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Moving the embassy would be crossing a "red line" and could jeopardize peace prospects, warned Abbas, according to AFP.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)