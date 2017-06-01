Netanyahu's lawyer: I was and still am calm

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s attorney, Jacob Weinroth, on Friday addressed the probe against Netanyahu, in the wake of reports in the media that the Prime Minister is suspected of receiving boxes of expensive cigars from Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

In a statement, Weinroth insisted that there is nothing that prohibits public servants from receiving cigars as a gift from friends.

